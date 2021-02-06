Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $252.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

