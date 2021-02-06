Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 264,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

CCMP stock opened at $169.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

