Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

NYSE TT opened at $149.35 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

