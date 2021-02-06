Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.66. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

