Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

