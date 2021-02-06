Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 21,177 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $19,740,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,242,750 shares of company stock worth $72,689,910. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

