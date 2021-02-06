Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

