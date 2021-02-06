Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.01 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

