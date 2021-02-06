Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,312 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of IBP opened at $118.56 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $126.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

