Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,554 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $43.95 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,279,928.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

