Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,256 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 121,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TMHC opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

