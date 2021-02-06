Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $12,658,247.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.