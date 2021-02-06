Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

