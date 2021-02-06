Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26.

