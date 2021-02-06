Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.42. Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 3,508,050 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) to C$0.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$236.81 million and a P/E ratio of -31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

