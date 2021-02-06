Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.33. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 961,373 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.40 to $0.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $182.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 2.78.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

