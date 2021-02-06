Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $738.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

