Flamingo Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and $37.15 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 57% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00181363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062411 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00222856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044087 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

