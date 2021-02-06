Flash (FLASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Flash has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $5,634.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00178083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00061730 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00074026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00224216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043343 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

