FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 5,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 34.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 65,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.