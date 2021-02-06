FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Shares Up 0.3%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.68. 39,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 17,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GQRE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

