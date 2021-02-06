FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) Trading 0.9% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 8,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 18,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

