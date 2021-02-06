FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 0.8%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s share price were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 121,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 62,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

