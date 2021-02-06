FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Up 0.9%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.11 and last traded at $68.08. 3,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund accounts for about 7.2% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

