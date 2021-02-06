FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Up 0.6%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $153.73 and last traded at $153.57. Approximately 5,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

