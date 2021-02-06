FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading 0.7% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.76. 83,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 159,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 91,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

