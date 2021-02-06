FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.66 and last traded at $128.57. 2,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.