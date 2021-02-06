Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Up 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $242.55 million and $19.33 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.41 or 0.00025740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

