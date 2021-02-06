Flowchain (FLC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,624.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $16,701.84 and approximately $35,624.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01190561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.25 or 0.06310209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

