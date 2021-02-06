FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 21.9% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $833,516.39 and $7,343.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.01144766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.35 or 0.06279314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015229 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

