FNB Protocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $148.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.01129876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.86 or 0.06463651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

