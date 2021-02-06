Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 445,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 1,127,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

