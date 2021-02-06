Fountain (FTN) Price Up 63.1% This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $13,045.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 63.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01211825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.04 or 0.06453734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

