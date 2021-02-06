Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Up 1.9%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.44. 2,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) by 1,355.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

