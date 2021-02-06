Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Trading Up 1.4%

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) shares rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.82. Approximately 7,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 6.58% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

