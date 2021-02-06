Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 32,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 5,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.