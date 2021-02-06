Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,761,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,823,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.