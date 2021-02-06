Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) Head to Head Review

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.17 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $75.07 million 3.25 $5.55 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74% Franklin Wireless 9.49% 54.77% 23.31%

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Zoom Telephonics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

