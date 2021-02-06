Frax (FRAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.06 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $129.57 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

