Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $4.35

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $875,878.00 worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00011088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00076307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00227923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax Share

Frax Share can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.