Friendz Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Friendz has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $684,154.30 and $72,520.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.01184109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.33 or 0.06483533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,527,965 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

