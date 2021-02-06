Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0886 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $654,717.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.62 or 1.00036182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,395,547 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.