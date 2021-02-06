Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0886 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $654,717.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.62 or 1.00036182 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030439 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00059831 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002570 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002985 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
