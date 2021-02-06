Function X Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Function X has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $259,730.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,574.78 or 1.00092240 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028558 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002098 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00064510 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
