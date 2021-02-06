Function X Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Function X has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $259,730.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,574.78 or 1.00092240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,328,060 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.