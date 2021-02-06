Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Hits $164,378.42

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $164,378.42 and approximately $832,948.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00178277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00226474 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00070832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

