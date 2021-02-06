FunFair Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.31 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $256.33 million and $11.31 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

