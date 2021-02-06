Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Up 1.5%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 3,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

About Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

