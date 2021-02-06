Fusion One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.67 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 224.9% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,272.09 or 1.01721133 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,502,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,932,814 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

