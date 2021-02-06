Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $11.18. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 32,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.