FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

