FYDcoin Price Up 17.7% This Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $84.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000209 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001033 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 86.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 546,654,874 coins and its circulating supply is 521,420,037 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.